Met Gala creatives that gave brands their red carpet moment

When fashion’s biggest night takes over the internet, brands don’t stay quiet, they dress up their content and join the conversation. The Met Gala 2025 was no different, with desi brands slipping into their sassiest digital fits to add a touch of humour and relatability to the global spectacle. From Domino’s India cheekily urging the internet to 'thoda kaam karlo' to Tinder India poking fun at our comfy couch critique culture, brands were clearly ready for their close-up. Starbucks India, too, brewed some clever wordplay by comparing haute couture to 'haute coffee,' reminding us that while the fashion world flaunts gowns and glamour, there’s always space for a hot cup of relevance.
In this article, we round up the best brand reactions to the Met Gala 2025, snarky, sweet, and social media gold. Whether it's clever copy, fashion puns, or pop culture punches, Indian brands brought their A-game to the meme runway. So grab your popcorn (or overpriced cold brew) as we scroll through the most creative and clickable content from the night when the internet was, once again, dressed to impress.
Netflix India
Bohot Khushi, Bohot Glam 📸🖤— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 6, 2025
📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/AXPSOd6Tww
Wakefit
#MetGala if it was hosted by us pic.twitter.com/vuTRtiQ93K— Wakefit (@WakefitCo) May 6, 2025
Swiggy Instamart
Sorry mango but we have competition for the maharaja position🙂↕️ https://t.co/g7d76hUpui— Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 6, 2025
Jio Hotstar
Met this, met that... But haveee you met our characters?#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/xcwbT7grGp— JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) May 5, 2025
Zepto
welcome to metalina galatina 👀 #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/AMzUaVLWnE— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) May 6, 2025
Bewakoof
Flipkart
Met Gala this #MetGala that.— Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 6, 2025
When will you and I wear the outfits we ordered and meet up? 😎
Flipkart Minutes
#MetGala #MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/qTfzNPMtym— Flipkart Minutes (@Flipkartminutes) May 6, 2025
Tinder India
Me: I like people who dress well on dates— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) May 6, 2025
Also me: *judging #MetGala looks in mismatched PJs* 🤚
The Souled Store
Marvel, meet your next Moon Knight🌙 #DiljitDosanjh #MetGala2025 #diljit pic.twitter.com/jJSk4qIHzq— The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) May 6, 2025
Domino's India
Guys, thoda kaam karlo ab, kab tak looks judge karte rahoge? #MetGala #MetGala2025— dominos_india (@dominos_india) May 6, 2025
