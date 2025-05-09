Mother’s Day ads of 2025 spotlight the invisible journey of motherhood

Mother’s Day, officially recognised in 1914 began as a quiet tribute led by Anna Jarvis, a day meant for heartfelt letters and shared time, not flowers and fanfare. Over time, however, it has evolved into one of the most prominent fixtures on the marketing calendar.

Today, brands across sectors, from beauty to tech, roll out special offers and campaigns encouraging consumers to express love through gifts and gestures. While some criticise this commercialisation, it has also sparked conversations around motherhood, recognising not just traditional mothers but caregivers of all kinds.

Recent campaigns reflect a shift toward more nuanced storytelling. Biba’s emotional film spotlights the silent identity shift many women experience after childbirth, when they often go unnoticed in favour of the newborn. Meanwhile, boAt injects humour, with content creator Satish Ray gently mocking the trend of posting filtered throwbacks as a substitute for real gratitude.

Here's a look at some of the Mother's Day campaigns of 2025.

