Mother's Day campaigns 2024 celebrate the different aspects of motherhood

No matter how old we get, there's something uniquely comforting about a mother's presence. Whether it's coming home after a long day or just needing a reassuring voice on the other end of the phone, mothers always seem to have a way of grounding us. Their sacrifices however often go unnoticed, yet they keep giving without expecting anything in return.

May 12, 2024, Mother's Day, is a special time to honour these incredible women in our lives. It's a day to say thank you for the late nights, the early mornings, and the constant care they've provided. Brands across sectors and industries contribute to the extensive list of Mother's Day campaigns and these campaigns serve as a reminder that, while Mother's Day is just one day on the calendar, the love and appreciation we have for our mothers should be constant.

This year, Zomato used Mother's Day as an opportunity to create a campaign that helps users remember the date, emphasizing the '12th of May' repeatedly to embed it in people's minds. Their campaign featured popular Indian comedian Johnny Lever, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and many more celebs to draw the attention of the viewers.

Meanwhile, MediBuddy launched an emotional campaign, #MaaKiSehat, as a heartwarming tribute to mothers for Mother's Day. The campaign helped recognize the selfless and nurturing care mothers provide from the moment their children are born. It calls on viewers to take an active role in their mothers' health by encouraging them to seek medical advice whenever necessary.

Here's a list of a few other brand campaigns that we came across:

