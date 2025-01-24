National Girl Child Day: A look back at campaigns empowering girls

Every year on January 24, India celebrates National Girl Child Day — a poignant reminder of the dreams, aspirations, and resilience of millions of young girls across the country. Established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, this day aims to address the gender inequalities deeply entrenched in society while amplifying the voices of girl children. It is a call to honour their strength and recognize their right to equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and all facets of life.

Rooted in the vision of a more equitable future, it highlights the challenges girls face, from discrimination to limited resources, while celebrating their triumphs. Over the years, it has become a symbol of hope and empowerment, breaking stereotypes and showcasing their boundless potential.

Brands, too, have played a significant role in driving this narrative forward. Through powerful campaigns and storytelling, they have championed the cause of girl children, shedding light on their education, lives, and contributions to society. These ads not only inspire but also challenge deeply ingrained mindsets, creating a ripple effect of change.

Today and every day, as we celebrate girl children and raise awareness about their significance lets take a look at a few campaigns that have celebrated the girl child and emphasised her pivotal role in shaping a better society.

Nestle India x Nanhi Kali

#AllyUpForHer - Bal Raksha Bharat

YouTube



Samsung Technical School

Mahindra Group x Project Nanhi Kali

OLAY #STEMTheGap



Kaun Banega Crorepati ‘Girl Child’



Clinic Plus - #BetiBankeAana



HDFC Mutual Fund







Whisper - Keep Girls in School



If we have missed out on any impactful campaigns celebrating the girl child, reach out to us at contact@socialsamosa.com

