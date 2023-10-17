Navratri brand creatives groove to the beats of Garba

Navratri, the nine-day festival celebrated throughout the nation to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura is incomplete without the dance form of Garba. As people spend their nights on-ground playing Garba and dandiya with their loved ones, brands dance to the tunes alongside them.

While Google encapsulates the emotions felt in everyone’s heart during the festivities, many other brands show their love for the festival and dance right alongside their audiences.

Book My Show empathizes with fellow Garba lovers who are yearning to dance instead of working and takes the opportunity to share a few grounds that are welcoming Garba enjoyers to show off their moves.

Google

Mahindra Susten

Portronics

Cello Writing

Tata Play Binge

Tata Play

1rivet

Oxemberg

Cadini

Book MyShow

Swiggy