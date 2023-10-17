Advertisment
Navratri brand creatives groove to the beats of Garba

Brands show their love for Navratri and dance right alongside their audiences. Google, Book My Show, and Swiggy encapsulate the emotions felt in everyone’s heart during the festivities as they eagerly wait to play Garba.

Nishita Kunder
Oct 17, 2023 16:40 IST
Navratri, the nine-day festival celebrated throughout the nation to mark the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura is incomplete without the dance form of Garba. As people spend their nights on-ground playing Garba and dandiya with their loved ones, brands dance to the tunes alongside them.

While Google encapsulates the emotions felt in everyone’s heart during the festivities, many other brands show their love for the festival and dance right alongside their audiences.

Book My Show empathizes with fellow Garba lovers who are yearning to dance instead of working and takes the opportunity to share a few grounds that are welcoming Garba enjoyers to show off their moves. 

Google

 

 

Mahindra Susten

 

 

Portronics

 

 

Cello Writing

 

 

Tata Play Binge

 

 

Tata Play

 

 

1rivet

 

 

Oxemberg

 

 

Cadini

 

 

Book MyShow

 

 

Swiggy

 

 

 

 

 

