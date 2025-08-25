Onam 2025 campaigns: How brands are telling stories of tradition and togetherness

Onam has long been celebrated as Kerala’s festival of unity, tradition and family bonding. It's a time when homes come alive with floral pookalams, elaborate Onasadya feasts and laughter echoing through generations. In 2025, a wave of brand campaigns sought to tap into this deep emotional well, from familiar themes of reunion to inventive takes on legacy and belonging.

Among such campaigns was one from Parle-G. Their ad film for the Onam festival follows a family’s return to their hometown in Kerala after 16 years. It revisits traditions, pookalam, the hustle of preparing the feast, and playful tug-of-war moments, all serving as nostalgic reminders of how traditions survive in memories and shared joy.

Another campaign from Sujata Appliances shifts the spotlight to an old-age home, showing how the festival’s essence extends beyond biological ties. The story follows a woman who, instead of celebrating in isolation, invites children from an orphanage to join the residents of the home. She prepared Sadya (a traditional dish), turning what could have been a lonely occasion into one filled with laughter and warmth. The film delivers a message that Onam is not only about family by blood, but about spreading love, including others, and creating new bonds of togetherness.



Let us a look at all the campaigns which stood out this Onam.

