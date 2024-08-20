Raksha Bandhan brand creatives 2024 evoke banter, humour and nostalgia

Siblings are our first companions, the ones who heard our first secrets and the ones with whom we shared our first laughter. From childhood mischief to adult conversations, our siblings are the ones who stood by us through it all. While they were the first to argue with us, they were also the first to stand by us, and the first to truly understand us.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of this unique bond—a festival that honours the relationship between brothers and sisters. A festival where a simple thread tied around the wrist becomes a powerful symbol of love, security, and support. It symbolises a promise to protect and cherish each other, no matter the distance or time.

Brands have embraced this festival to connect with their audiences by crafting creatives that celebrate sibling relationships. They create content that resonates with the emotional essence of Raksha Bandhan, offering campaigns and creatives to engage with their viewers.

While Netflix India's heartfelt tweet, 'Who called them 'siblings' and not partners in masti, chaos, and kalesh?' struck a chord with many, evoking feelings of nostalgia and sentiment, Flipkart, on the other hand, with their more practical approach, reminded brothers who might have forgotten Raksha Bandhan to 'Dear brothers who forgot it’s Rakshabandhan today, jaldi gift order karlo,' subtly promoting their services.

Meanwhile, ixigo tapped into the nostalgia of sibling adventures, celebrating the joy of shared journeys from first flights to memorable trips together.

Here's a look at a few other creatives that we came across:

Zomato

Shaadi.com

Bhaiyaa mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana,

Jaise sikhaya vaisa hi

Green flag banke dikhana ♥️ — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) August 19, 2024

Netflix India

Who called them "siblings" and not partners in masti, chaos and kalesh 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/V6k7ZOsnbL — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 19, 2024

Bewakoof

Happy "jo tera hain, wo mera hain" day to all the brothers ✨



Love,

Sisters — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) August 19, 2024

Ajio Life

We don't make the rules! Happy Rakhi 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1LtlbyRMU3 — AJIO (@AJIOLife) August 19, 2024

Flipkart

Dear brothers who forgot it’s Rakshabandhan today, jaldi gift order karlo 😩#RakshaBandhan — Flipkart (@Flipkart) August 19, 2024

ixigo

Fevicol India

Blinkit

Viacom 18

Mirchi Plus

Jio Saavn

Swiggy Instamart

Marvel India

Zepto Now

Book My Show

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Raksha Bandhan that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.