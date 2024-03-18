RCB's WPL victory sparks brand celebrations

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 final held on March 17. After 16 years, the RCB team has lifted the trophy, and fans and brands couldn't contain their excitement. Building on the enthusiasm of RCB's triumph in WPL, brands have seized the opportunity to engage with cricket enthusiasts by creating memes and content celebrating the team's success.

Ajio Life proudly acknowledged the RCB team's victory, referring to them as the well-deserved 'queens' of the tournament while BlinkIt highlighted the significance of perseverance, emphasising that some triumphs, like RCB's, require years of dedication.

Bumble India celebrated the proactive nature of Bangalore women, drawing parallels between their victory and the app's philosophy of women taking the lead. Other brands like Zomato, Swiggy, and Tic Tac India also joined the conversation, adding to the excitemen surrounding RCB's win.

Here's a look at all their brand creatives.