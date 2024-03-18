Advertisment
RCB's WPL victory sparks brand celebrations

Building on the excitement of RCB's triumph in WPL, brands seized the opportunity to engage with cricket enthusiasts by creating memes and content celebrating the team's success. Here's a look at some of the brand creatives we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the title with an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League 2024 final held on March 17. After 16 years, the RCB team has lifted the trophy, and fans and brands couldn't contain their excitement. Building on the enthusiasm of RCB's triumph in WPL, brands have seized the opportunity to engage with cricket enthusiasts by creating memes and content celebrating the team's success.

Ajio Life proudly acknowledged the RCB team's victory, referring to them as the well-deserved 'queens' of the tournament while BlinkIt highlighted the significance of perseverance, emphasising that some triumphs, like RCB's, require years of dedication.

Bumble India celebrated the proactive nature of Bangalore women, drawing parallels between their victory and the app's philosophy of women taking the lead. Other brands like Zomato, Swiggy, and Tic Tac India also joined the conversation, adding to the excitemen surrounding RCB's win. 

Here's a look at all their brand creatives. 

Swiggy 

 

AJIO Life 

 

Swiggy Genie 

 

Zomato 

 

Blinkit

 

Bumble

 

Prime Video IN

 

Youtube India 

 

HDFC Bank 

 

Cadbury Dairy Milk 

 

Tic Tac India 

 

Ixigo 

 

boAt

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating RCB's WPL win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

