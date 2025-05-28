Revisiting menstrual hygiene campaigns that challenged stigma

Menstrual Hygiene Day serves as a crucial reminder of the many challenges still faced by women around the world when it comes to menstruation. Despite progress, menstruation remains a stigma in many societies, often treated as a secret that must be hidden. For countless women and girls, periods are accompanied not just by physical discomfort but also by shame, silence, and restrictions, taboos deeply ingrained through generations. Even now, it has taken an extraordinary amount of time and effort to challenge myths like the idea that period blood is blue, exposing how stubborn and pervasive these misconceptions remain.

This silence affects not only personal well-being but also access to proper hygiene products and education. Breaking these barriers requires empathy and understanding, recognising menstruation as a natural, healthy part of life rather than something to be ashamed of.

Advertising has played a key role in changing the conversation around menstruation. Early ads often hinted at shame and secrecy, but recent campaigns openly address periods to normalise them. Stayfree’s 'Beta Stayfree Le Aana' shows a mother teaching her son to buy sanitary pads, aiming to prevent period shame in the next generation. Similarly, Swiggy Instamart’s campaign features a father supporting his daughter by quickly ordering sanitary pads, bringing men into the conversation with empathy and openness. These campaigns help challenge outdated taboos and promote a more honest, inclusive dialogue around menstruation.

Here's a look at campaigns from past years that have challenged menstrual stigma and helped reshape the conversation around periods.

#BetaStayfreeLeAana | Daughter’s Day 2024

Need pads urgently? #SuperPapa’s got it

Sirona On A Mission To Fight Period Poverty | Sirona Hygiene Foundation | CSR Initiatives

Rio Pads - "Rio is listening"

Stayfree - #ItsJustAPeriod

It's Just Periods | Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024 | Pee Safe - Better For You | Feminine Hygiene

Periods are #BloodyNatural | Let's end period shame | The Body Shop India

Whisper Presents Keep Girls In School (Hindi)

World Menstrual Hygiene Day | Improving Teen Menstrual Hygiene in Schools - A Call for Action

Saafkin - Dreams (English)

