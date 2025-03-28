Revisiting most memorable Eid ads

Eid, a time of joy, reflection, and togetherness, has increasingly become a focal point for brands aiming to connect with audiences on a deeper level. While traditionally centred around family gatherings and charitable giving, the festival now also features high-profile advertising campaigns that celebrate its essence.

Brands across industries create emotionally charged ads that highlight themes of love, unity, and generosity. Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke This Eid” campaign, for example, encouraged people to reconnect by personalising bottles with the names of people who miss the celebrations of Eid. Meanwhile, Surf Excel’s "Ek Neki Rozana" series has consistently used Eid as a backdrop to showcase messages of kindness, such as children going out of their way to help others.

These campaigns not only reinforce brand presence but also serve as reminders of Eid’s core values—compassion, gratitude, and giving. However, as commercialisation grows, there is an ongoing conversation about maintaining the festival’s authenticity.

At its heart, Eid remains a celebration of harmony, bringing people of all backgrounds together. Whether through heartfelt advertisements or personal gestures, the message remains the same—Eid is about unity, kindness, and the joy of sharing.

#RostaaSeDua | Discover neki this Ramzan and make your celebrations special

This Eid #LetsWalkTogether - Bata





Tata Motors (2019)

Tata Motors (2020)

Ghadi Detergent - #SaareMaelDhoDaalo