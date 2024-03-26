Swiggy Instamart's OOH collab celebrates Holi in a Bollywood style

This past weekend, India welcomed summer with Holi. Streets were raining colours and glasses were brimming with thandai and people were grooving to iconic Bollywood songs like Rang Barse or modern numbers like Deepika Ranbir's Balam Pichkari.

Playing up on the lyrics of these timeless Holi-themed songs, this Holi, Swiggy Instamart collaborated with brands such as Amazon PrimeVideo, Ajio, Vanish, Mamaearth, Bacardi Mix’r, and Surf Excelto engage in a joyful banter through billboards and social media.

Swiggy Instamart set the ball rolling with a billboard on one of the most catchy Holi songs. The billboard said, “Do me a favour, let’s play Holi. Get gulaal and more in 10 minutes”, to which Amazon PrimeVideo replied, “Mirzapur se Phulera tak hai rangon ki boli. Watch shows and movies everyone’s talking about.” Mamaearth joined the banter and replied with, “Glow mein hai pyaar ki boli. Love your skin with Ubtan Face Wash.” Adding to this, Bacardi Mix’r said, “Mojito ke bina hai party adhuri”.

Another billboard by Swiggy Instamart talked about consumers needing water guns or pichkaris to play Holi, and read “Balam needs pichkari? Get pichkaris and more in 10 minutes”, following a spree of creative replies, as Surf Excel’s billboard reply said, “Sukhe ziddi daag needs dhuali? Remove tough dried stains.” Swiggy Food replied, “Aur laddoo for padosan ki Bhabhi?” Continuing the cheeky note, Ajiosaid, “Mulmul ki kurti gulaabi ho gayi? Refresh your wardrobe now”. To a Swiggy Instamart billboard that said, “Rang Barsey? Get balloons and gulaal in 10 minutes”, Vanish replied, “On Bheegi Chunari? Remove tough stains with Vanish.”

Here are some interesting pictures of the billboards:

Prime Video IN

setting up a panchayat for this holi? count us in 🤪 https://t.co/nyuQJF05ZA — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 23, 2024

Tube.India

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart’s out-of-home (OOH) campaign was designed to captivate the audiences and elevate the vibrant spirit of Holi. These billboards were set up in key locations across Mumbai. The billboards found their way on users’ Instagram stories and X, who joined in the brand banter and dropped some hilarious comments like: “When Bunny is your content writer”.

Another user commented, “Naa koi favour kar raha hai, naa chehre pe glow aa raha hai”.