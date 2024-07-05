Team India’s victory parade spawns a string of brand creatives

After scripting a historic triumph in Barbados, team India returned home in style on Thursday. The men in blue first landed in Delhi and met PM Narendra Modi for morning breakfast. They boarded a plane to land in Mumbai in the evening to address fans in a victory parade.

As soon as the news broke out about the victory parade, fans flocked near Marine drive to see the T20 World Cup winning team. The roads of South Bombay witnessed an unprecedented gathering of crowds. As fans cheered and struggled to get a glimpse of their favorite cricketers, team India made its way to the Wankhede Stadium for a planned celebration.

Celebrating the spirit of cricket and reveling in the victory, brand creatives flooded the internet to capture the essence of this magnanimous event.

Here are a few creatives that we stumbled upon:



Bewakoof

Tata Play

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

This video + Chai= Perfect start to the day ❤️✨ https://t.co/PVI8VgPeoO — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 5, 2024

Some wins are worth the wait 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/YhriccZ5hU — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 4, 2024

Swiggy Genie

𝖫̶𝖺̶𝖽̶𝗄̶𝖺̶ Ladke cup le kar aa rahe hain 🫶🏼 https://t.co/rTU82H7qbV — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) July 3, 2024

AJIO

Don’t have to look at his wallet to know that he has earned a lot of respect 👏 pic.twitter.com/D2myH0Zuhf — AJIO (@AJIOLife) July 5, 2024

boAt

Only music and cricket can do this fr pic.twitter.com/w4OXEzT935 — boAt (@RockWithboAt) July 5, 2024

Amul

Netflix India

Disney+ Hotstar

Zomato

Tinder India

Zepto

thanks for delivering the cup of happiness to 140 crore Indians 💙#VictoryParade #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/oHqX4lyQd0 — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) July 4, 2024

Reliance Jio

Shaadi.com

Sharma aur Virat ki partnership 🧿🥰 https://t.co/F4DcMT31yv — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) July 4, 2024

Bharatmatrimony.com

Uber India