Advertisment
Topical Spot

Team India’s victory parade spawns a string of brand creatives

To celebrate the historic win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, team India engaged in a victory parade through marine drive in Mumbai. Reveling in the victory, brand creatives flooded the internet to capture the essence of this magnanimous event.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
eveq

After scripting a historic triumph in Barbados, team India returned home in style on Thursday. The men in blue first landed in Delhi and met PM Narendra Modi for morning breakfast. They boarded a plane to land in Mumbai in the evening to address fans in a victory parade. 

As soon as the news broke out about the victory parade, fans flocked near Marine drive to see the T20 World Cup winning team. The roads of South Bombay witnessed an unprecedented gathering of crowds. As fans cheered and struggled to get a glimpse of their favorite cricketers, team India made its way to the Wankhede Stadium for a planned celebration. 

Celebrating the spirit of cricket and reveling in the victory, brand creatives flooded the internet to capture the essence of this magnanimous event.

Here are a few creatives that we stumbled upon: 

Bewakoof 

Tata Play

Swiggy

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Genie

AJIO

boAt

Amul

Netflix India

Disney+ Hotstar

Zomato

Tinder India

Zepto

Reliance Jio

Shaadi.com

Bharatmatrimony.com

Uber India

brand creatives Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Men in blue T20 World Cup marine drive