The thinnest video trend is here and brands are getting in on the fun

Instagram officially might be the busiest platform as of now for making videos viral and giving rise to trends. It has given rise to multiple trends, be it local, global, or local trends going global.

It has aura farmed its way into the race of social media platforms that have popularised a certain video format, giving rise to videos including the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) trend that is popular till now since it has been spotted on the platform, and the 'Aura Farming' trend where an Indonesian boy went viral for his unique hand gestures during a traditional boat race. It gained popularity and was followed by Marc Marquez, a MotoGP rider, after one of his races.

One such trend is the ‘thinnest video’ trend, also known as the 5120×1080 ultra-wide cinematic or panorama strip trend, which has taken over the platform this September.

The trend requires users to create a cinematic reel that forms a slim, long strip across the screen by cutting off the top and bottom of normal video frames. Many creators are using it to repurpose old videos, giving them an aesthetic appeal.

To hop on the trend, users need to shoot in landscape mode and high resolution, though third-party editing apps are necessary to achieve the effect. Several public handles, including brands like KitKat, McLaren, and Netflix India, have also adopted it.

Let us take a look at all the brands that have used this trend.

Netflix India

KitKat India

McLaren

Red Bull US

BlinkIt

Google India

Prime Video India

BMW Motoraad India | BMW Motorcycles

Nothing India

Myntra

Hearty Roots by Mother's Recipe

Did you come across any other brands posting their thinnest video? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.