Timeless Raksha Bandhan campaigns that celebrate sibling bonds

Siblings can be both our closest allies and our occasional rivals. They support us, sometimes argue with us, and are there for us through various ups and downs — whether it’s standing up for us or helping us out after a late night. Their presence is a constant in our lives.

This year, the world is celebrating Raksha Bandhan on 19 August to honour the mischievous bond between siblings. Over the years, brands have embraced this spirit of Raksha Bandhan, creating campaigns that connect with their audiences. They tell stories that feel like ours, reminding us of the love and connection we share with our siblings. In this listicle, let's look at some of the most memorable Raksha Bandhan campaigns, each one celebrating the evergreen connection between brothers and sisters.

The Man Company's #RakhiForSister campaign in the year 2020 sought to honour the often-overlooked role of sisters in protecting their brothers while it also encouraged a reexamination of traditional customs, advocating for a modern approach that reflects today’s values of gender equality.

Similarly, Tanishq used Raksha Bandhan in 2020 to honour the real-life heroes of our time—nurses on the front lines of the pandemic. Their campaign illustrated that Raksha Bandhan extends beyond the traditional bond of siblings. Additionally, they invited us to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary care and selfless protection provided by these frontline warriors, showing that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan can embrace all those who dedicate themselves to protecting and caring for others.

Here's a look at a few other campaigns that we came across:

The Man Company

Cadbury Celebrations

Tanishq

Amazon India

UltraTech Cement

Postpickle

Idea

LAVA Mobiles

Chevrolet India

IGP.com

Paper Boat

ICICI Lombard

Shoppers Stop

Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance

Odomos

Zomato

Parle-G

Monginis India

Mahindra Truck and Bus

Wai Wai Noodles

