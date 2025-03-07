Women's Day ads 2025: Spotlighting women who own their space

International Women's Day, observed on 8 March, traces its roots to 1909, when the Socialist Party of America organised a 'National Woman's Day' in New York City, advocating for women's rights, including better pay and voting rights. The idea gained momentum at the International Socialist Women's Conference in Copenhagen in 1910, leading to the first International Women's Day celebrations across Europe in 1911. The United Nations officially recognised the day in 1977, encouraging member states to mark it as a global occasion for promoting gender equality.

Photograph: (United Nations)

Advertising has played a crucial role in pushing the agenda of women’s empowerment, using powerful narratives to spark conversations. One of the earliest ads to champion women’s rights was Nike’s 'If You Let Me Play' campaign in 1995, highlighting how sports positively impact girls’ confidence and health. Similarly, Dove's 'Real Beauty' campaign in 2004 challenged unrealistic beauty standards, promoting body positivity.

In recent years, ads directed by women have gained prominence. Geetanjali Rao's work for Nike India’s 'Da Da Ding' in 2016 celebrated female athletes, while Kim Gehrig’s 'Viva La Vulva' for Libresse broke taboos around women’s bodies. According to a 2023 UN Women study, ads with progressive female representation are 25% more likely to generate positive brand sentiment.

This year, Women’s Aid launched the powerful ‘The Monster Who Came to Tea’ campaign, reimagining a beloved children’s story to highlight the reality of domestic abuse. Through a poignant film and educational initiatives, it calls for urgent government action and funding for abuse support services. Meanwhile, Godrej’s '#SheForShe' campaign celebrates women's solidarity across generations, promoting empowerment and gender equality. Featuring diverse women sharing personal stories, it reinforces the importance of lifting each other up, aiming to create a more inclusive and equitable future.

Let’s explore a few campaigns worldwide that have leveraged International Women's Day to champion gender equality and women's empowerment in 2025.

Indian Campaigns

Women’s Day #SheForShe | Godrej Industries Group

#WomenInEnergy | Luminous | International Women’s Day 2025

Barbie | You can Be Anything - International Women's Day 2025 | India | AD Tanishq | Her Choice Women’s Day | Pro-ease Sanitary Pad | #BadalKarDekho #proease Women's Day 2025: Celebrating the Strength of Women I Mahindra Group Fashion Ki Adalat | International Women’s Day | Myntra

Global Campaigns Women's Aid - The Monster Who Came To Tea International Women's Day 2025 I BOL INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2025 I THE POMELLATO