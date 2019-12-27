Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook scandal, YouTube copyright claims, and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook privacy scandal exposing data of more than 267 million users, YouTube introducing tools in the Dashboard to aid creators to deal with copyright claims and even release it and more.

YouTube Studio to help deal with copyright claims

YouTube Studio added new features and tools called Copyright Strike Info to aid creators in dealing with copyright claims. Read more here.

Instagram launches profile shop link for stories

In an attempt to make Instagram more e-commerce friendly, the platform added a new feature allowing users to add a profile shop link to their stories. Read more here.

YouTube News & Updates: Store Links, Subscribed Badges, and more

YouTube is testing several new features and experimenting with tools in the beta phase to improve the viewer and creator experience. Read more here.

Twitter Lists gets two new features

Twitter Lists has been updated with features adding shareability and more customizations. Read more here.

Snapchat tests AR experience for brands – Snapchat Scan

Snapchat Scan, the feature that unlocks a new AR experience by scanning the logo of a brand has been rolled out in the testing phase. Read more here.

Just another Facebook Scandal to end 2019

This Facebook Scandal comprises of personal data of more than 267 million users being leaked online. Read more here.

