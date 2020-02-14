Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Gully Boy marketing solutions, Dude with Sign popularity & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week featured a few content marketing gameplans – Gully Boy exclusive marketing solutions, Thappad urging viewers to report the trailer, Burger King’s tongue-in-cheek Valentine’s Day campaign and more.

Gully Boy Exclusives – A marketing solution to the short shelf life of movies?

Excel Entertainment, makers of Gully Boy launched a content property, Gully Boy Exclusives on YouTube, attempting to recreate the charm of the film from their in-house video library. Read more here

Burger King Valentine’s Day Campaign has a cure for loneliness

Burger King continues their love-hate relationship with McDonald’s, and they want to do something special for the loneliest person they know, with their Valentine’s Day Campaign. Read more here

Brands catch up on Dude With Sign’s popularity

Brands are leveraging a new meme viral internet personality to reach out to potential customers; Dude with Sign brand posts have been catching up. Read more here

Thappad makers urge viewers to ‘report’ their latest trailer on YouTube

Taapsee Pannu pushes the audience to take a stand against domestic abuse and make the second trailer of Thappad as the most reported video on the internet. Read more here

Brand Saga: Inside the lime & lemony Limca advertising journey

With ‘Hi Thirst and Bye Thirst’, Limca rooted in itself the quench to replace water as the thirst quencher. We voyage across the Limca advertising journey to get the thrill and fizz of the age-old drink right. Read more here

#YouAreNotAlone alerts Manforce right before Valentine’s Day

Manforce alerts couples to stop before getting caught on Valentine’s Day via #YouAreNotAlone, ending cybercrime. Read more here

