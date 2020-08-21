Social Media News Round-Up: LinkedIn Updates, Instagram ID proofs & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook updates, the platform launching paid online events, Instagram asking for ID proofs, LinkedIn updates, and more.

Facebook Updates: Update Group Metrics & Short Videos

Important updates from the Facebook app being tested and rolled out from the latest announcements. Read more here.

Facebook launches Paid Online Events

Facebook is equipping eligible Pages with Paid Online Events, in an attempt to aid business small businesses, educators, creators, and media publishers who have moved their on-ground activities online. Read more here.

Facebook will be rolling out redesigned Ad Preferences

A streamlined version of Ad Preferences will be rolled out in the coming months by Facebook, the new version doesn’t include any major additions but is more user-friendly with simplified controls. Read more here.

Instagram to ask users for ID proof

Instagram will begin asking users to upload IDs to confirm their identification when they perceive a pattern of potential inauthentic behavior. Read more here.

LinkedIn Updates: Integration of Elevate & Pages, Discovery Feed, and more

LinkedIn has announced a unification of Elevate and Pages and is working on more updates. Read more here.

Twitter introduces new Transparency Center

Twitter has rebuilt the biannual Twitter Transparency Report site to become a comprehensive Twitter Transparency Center, making transparency reporting more easily understood and accessible. Read more here.

