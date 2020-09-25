Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook discarding less than 20% text rule on ads & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook discarding the less than 20% text on ads rule, the first major visual redesign of the LinkedIn platform in five years, and more.

Facebook expands tools for in-stream advertisers

Facebook has expanded where they provide suitability tools for in-stream that have been testing to give advertisers more control over where their ads appear. Read more here.

Facebook introduces Rights Manager for Images

To help creators and publishers manage their intellectual property better, Facebook is extending the capabilities of the Rights Manager in Creator Studio. Read more here.

Facebook releases Pro Tips Guide for Creators

Divided into two parts, the Facebook Pro Tips Guide for Creators focusses on tips around maximizing content library and building a community. Read more here.

#KpopTwitter: BTS emerges as the most mentioned K-pop artist in India

India ranks 11th among the top 20 markets for #KpopTwitter – both by unique voices and by Tweet volume, as per the data recorded between July 2019 and June 2020. Read more here.

Tinder rolls out new feature ‘Passions’

Passions, which can be added by editing your profile, are added with the intention of helping members share more about themselves easily. Read more here.

Facebook removes less than 20 percent text rule for ads

Facebook is getting rid of less than 20 percent text on ads guideline, and will no longer penalize ads with a higher amount of image text in auctions and delivery. Read more here.

Instagram introduces updates for Reels

The new updates for Instagram Reels include features enabling trimming and deleting clips, and an extended timer for recording; the duration of Reels has been increased to 30 seconds. Read more here.

Pinterest launches Story Pins for business accounts

Business accounts can share up to 20 pages videos, images, or text, through Story Pins in the Home Feed and more places in the Pinterest app. Read more here.

Redesigned LinkedIn UI focusses on smother user experience

The redesigned experience on LinkedIn includes a streamlined search experience, illustrations to improve inclusions from more diverse backgrounds & ethnicities, and a range of jobs and industries. Read more here.

