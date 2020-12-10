Beeing Social wins media mandate for Healthspring Mumbai

As a part of the mandate, Beeing Social will be offering digital marketing capabilities and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awareness for Healthspring Mumbai.

Beeing Social, the Mumbai-based digital marketing agency will be offering services such as SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning to Healthspring, a hub of healthcare services, that provides emergency care, doctor consult, and more.

Ritwick Udayan, Director Retail Business & Marketing, Healthsprings, says “Driving ‘digital transformations’ excites us both as a business and as a team of practitioners. We are hoping that digital ventures will help us connect more with the digitally inclined and savvy future generation.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder, Beeing Social says, “We’re glad to have Healthspring onboard. With our expertise in digital marketing and with social media mapping tools at our disposal, our team is gearing up to give them broad exposure in the digital arena.”

