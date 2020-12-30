Coca-Cola adds zing to its latest campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and retro music

Conceptualized by McCann Group India, Coca-Cola released a new campaign, ‘Turn up your Day’, featuring Ranbir Kapoor dancing to the remixed tunes of ‘Koi Yaha Aaha Naache Naache’ by Usha Uthup.

Coca-Cola adds a festive zing with its latest campaign, ‘Turn up Your Day’, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Conceptualized by McCann Group India, the new campaign features Kapoor as a dance instructor, matching footsteps to a remixed version of the retro song, ‘‘Koi Yaha Aaha Naache Naache’ by Usha Uthup from ‘Disco Dancer’ in 1982.

Exhausted after a morning dance session, Ranbir grabs a bottle of Coca-Cola to rejuvenate himself when the song starts playing in the background. We also see a group of female dancers from a nearby Bharatnatyam class who join the fiesta.

The Ad film ends on the note of ‘Turn up Your Day’ with Coca-cola and the ‘Taste the Feeling’ tagline.

Also read: Cadbury Choclairs ropes in Yashraj Mukhate for Holiday campaign

This isn’t the first time that Coca-Cola has leveraged retro songs as the background music starring celebrities for its campaigns. In 2019, Coca-cola had launched a World Cup campaign featuring the quirky duo of Ranbir Kapoor-Paresh Rawal with evergreen songs such as ‘Jaadu Teri Nazar’ & ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab ka’.

In 2020, Coca-Cola had released a Diwali campaign with the same duo and Bandish Bandits’ fame Shreya Chaudhry, showcasing a landlord-tenant relationship in a humorous way.

Comments