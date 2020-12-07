[Editor’s Note] Sima, Thanos, Chandler & Alexis have a message for you…

As 2020 comes to an end, Social Samosa brings to you a dramatic recap of a year that was and a practical view of what to expect ahead. Brace yourself as the world’s most dramatic characters narrate these tales…

Which maxims should I use to describe the A & M industry in 2020? New normal, unprecedented times, or the six feet economy? While all of these are true, wouldn’t we be considerably rich if we had a Rupee every time we heard these terms? In simple words, to recap this year was Dramatic – personally, professionally, economically – a year with changing sensitivities every day.

Each month had the marketers and agencies dealing with a different challenge. How do you go from whiteboard brainstorming sessions to Zoom calls with erratic internet connections? How do you sell to a consumer who is basically just trying to survive like you are? Production stalled, distribution halted, and consumer’s very needs changed. From fitness challenges and DIY contests to flatten the curve to celebrating the frontline warriors – brands and agencies did everything in their capacity to reiterate the feeling of ‘In it Together’.

As the year progressed, life inched back to normal and it continues to do so, albeit gradually. And like all things, 2020 too has come to an end and it is up to us recap this dramatic, straight out of movie year! What better way than to get into the drama ourselves, as we take a quick Throwback.

With #SSThrowback2020, we have some of the most dramatic characters of all times, recap the year for us all. We have Thanos narrating the A & M tale of 2020 and Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Aunty posing hard questions and realities that agencies need to consider before the new year. We have Modern Family’s Phil Dunphy recapping the Marketing for Real Estate in 2020 and Alexis Rose recapping marketing in the fashion industry for 2020.

We at Social Samosa wish to make this recap a fun one – one where these dramatic characters have us understand the challenges, changing axioms, and trends witnessed by the Indian A & M industry. In addition to our drama round-ups, we shall also be delivering collated lists of campaigns, social media updates, and round-ups of some of our best reads. As 2020 culminates, we will also be paving the #RoadTo2021.

If nothing else, 2020 has given us a lot to write about (and be thankful for) and #SSThrowback2020 and #RoadTo2021 are dedicated to these learnings.

