The curious case of Monolith brand creatives

Monolith brand creatives

As conversations around the disappearing Monolith grew, several brand creatives cropped up online, leveraging the topical trend with unique narratives.

Even as scientific communities rack their brands over the disappearing monoliths of Utah and Romania, brand creatives have cropped up all over social media, joining the conversations around them. Most of the participating businesses presented a unique representation of the metal chunk, in sync with their individual brand communication styles.

While Jeep turned it into a gas station, Tinder talked about loneliness, McDonald’s turned it into a space to order food, Housejoy and Durex played on the aspect of disappearing objects and linked it to the reduction of stains and invisible condom products respectively. Shaadi.com scribbled names over the Monolith to represent affection of lovers who carve their names over objects in public spaces.

Here are some of the best Monolith-themed brand creatives.

Jeep

Paytm

Tinder India

Fevicol

McDonald’s

ixigo

Also Read: Farewell MDH Daddu, thank you for your legacy

Housejoy

Zoomcar

Luxor India

Kangaro

Durex India

Shaadi.com

Swiggy India

Have you spotted some Monolith brand creatives that we might have missed? Do tell us in comments or write to us at [email protected]


You may also like:

Freedom Healthy Oil’s latest campaign deals with gender stereotypes head on!
Fevicol raises awareness on social distancing as unlock begins
Brands whip up Dalgona Coffee posts
Child's POV in new HP campaign encourages Diwali shopping at local businesses
Dairy Day Ice Cream launches summer campaign
Morris Garages tugs at hearts with Khwaishein

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Apple AirPods brand creatives

Urban Company

#SSThrowback2020 brand integration campaigns

Society Team Campaign

campaigns weekly round up Dec 1st week

Bitmoji Levi's

Siddhant Chaturvedi

HomeLane campaign