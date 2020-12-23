Social Panga announces new client win with Pilot Pens

Based out of the Gurugram office, the Social Panga team will work to endorse Pilot Pens as essentials for an extraordinary writing experience.

As the digital agency for Pilot, Social Panga’s mandate would be to come up with innovative strategy and communication to promote the USPs of its wide range of writing instruments with additional focus on its V-series range of pens. The agency’s objective will be to highlight how Pilot is revolutionizing the writing instrument sphere in India.

Pilot pens are known for their precision, skip-free writing, and long-lasting ink. With an aim to promote these key features, Pilot is looking forward to refreshing its image and position itself as the most-preferred pen brand among youngsters and professionals.

The agency’s Gurugram office will work with Pilot to endorse the brand’s key message that people shouldn’t choose any pen but Pilot for an extraordinary writing experience.

Speaking about this grand win, Himanshu Arora, Founder Social Panga said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with Pilot. With creatively designed and strategically placed campaigns and other communications, we are determined to establish a refreshed image of Pilot using its attributes. Social Panga’s creative expertise will help add value to Pilot as a brand and communicate its vision in novel and innovative ways.”

On this association of the brand with Social Panga, Nitin Kumar, Additional Manager Product for Pilot Pens commented, “Pilot has been one of the most reliable pens amongst its users, and almost enjoys monopoly because of its technological advancement from Pilot-Japan. We always envisioned that the affinity and trust for this brand will continue in future as well. Search for a digital partner for this brand was a very selective choice, idea was to bring a “fresh” approach to the brand keeping the basics of the brand in place. We hope, with Social Panga on-board, that we meet all our expectations for the brand, the way we envisaged.”

