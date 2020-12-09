SSThrowback2020: OTT-Brand integration campaigns that made Content hero in 2020

As we move towards the end of the year, Social Samosa traces the rising trend of brand integration campaigns on OTT platforms – right from content IPs to product integration & content extension.

The co-dependency of brands and movies and series is known to drive awareness, salience, and engagements across demographics. However, with the lockdown revolutionizing the role of content in Indian consumers’ life brand-OTT integration campaigns took lead in 2020.

As the subscriber-base increased for major OTT platforms, with the ongoing pandemic, Gulabo Sitabo kickstarted the OTT movie releases in April 2020, making way for crucial brand integration campaigns across sectors. While contextual narratives and seamless product amalgamations became the order of the day, social media campaign executions for brand engagements, became a perpetual trend, leveraged by both, brands and movies.

While a slew of much-awaited movies released on major OTT channels, a plethora of much-hyped content series like Bandish Bandits and Mirzapur, paved the way for increased opportunities and trends for brands to interact with the consumers, at a time when people were forced to stay inside their homes and gather solace through digital podiums.

Apart from leveraging the OTT platform’s analytics and UI features, a lot of brand integration campaigns leveraged the theme of the content. For example, Magic Bricks capitalized on the quirky relationship of a landowner and a tenant, as showcased in the movie – Gulabo Sitabo, to stay relevant to the audience. “We look for constant avenues to build brand preference among our audiences. Our marketing strategy called ‘Heartbeat Marketing’ makes the brand create immersive experiences for consumers through emotive storytelling. I was absolutely delighted with the consumer response to this initiative which met all our expectations”, said, Prasun Kumar, Head of Marketing, & Revenue verticals & PR, Magicbricks.

Centre Fresh followed suit by combining the idea of romance amongst the youth with fresh breaths, in tandem with the theme of Bandish Bandits for the audience.

Further, a lot of brand integrations in 2020 banked on the star-power from the OTT releases. For example – Parle G and Tata Tea brand associations with Shakuntala Devi movie, featured Vidya Balan taking the reins of the campaign to share the message of confidence and following your dreams. Similarly, Nyka collaborated with Gunjan Saxena released on Netflix, to narrate the story of strength, grit, and determination.

As fans awaited Mirzapur 2 with bated breaths, movie marketers associated with brands for further reach and buzz across social media platforms.

Leveraging the star-power and movie/content themes with creative storytelling emerged as a few of the prominent trends for brand integration campaigns for the year that went by. Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent Brand-OTT integration campaigns of 2020.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kaargil Girl X Nyka- Beauty in Her Story

InCred X Angrezi Medium

Parle G X Shakuntala Devi- Dil Ki Suno





Tata Tea X Shakuntala Devi

Gulabo Sitabo X Magicbricks

Centrefresh X Bandish Bandits

Centre Fresh x Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

IPL Playoffs X Chhalaang

Vivo X Mirzapur 2

Bondite X Mirzapur 2

Dabur Honey X Zee5

