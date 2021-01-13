Agency Feature: Gemius Design Studio

How do we define Gemius Design Studio?

Gemius is a 360-degree creative and marketing agency dedicated to

delivering optimized marketing services as per the need of individual clients. Having an array of brands in the fields of lifestyle fashion, FMCG, Food & Beverages, Entertainment, and Consumer Electronics capped with a background in design & content, we at Gemius focus on weaving stories for our Clients, that are supplemented with art, and more.

Out of the combined passion of Anushree & Saurabh Pacheriwal for

communication design & marketing, the idea of starting an agency bubbled up in 2011 when they were working on a Project – Samajhdar Sintu. Gemius formally came in existence in 2014 with the two of them being the only people in the beginning.

What’s in the name?

Our namesake, Gemius, is an amalgamation of Gemini & Sagittarius, star

signs of our two Founders. The ‘ArcTwin’ in the logo stands for balance and

contemplation as well as excitement and intelligence.

What we do?

Brand Development

Media Planning & Strategy

UI/UX & Digital Growth

Branded Content Creation

Media & PR Distribution

Why we do it?

Gemius team understands marketing to the core and works with clients as if they are their own brands. This gives them an edge and a zeal to invest the right kind of resources, time, and energy to grow the brand and ensure it reaches its fullest potential.

How we evolve?

India is moving towards impactful storytelling which not focuses on being meaningful but also engaging to create a ripple effect in the market.

Our focus is on creating easily consumable content and on marketers

developing campaigns which could help in a larger outreach.

Social responsibility in social media

As an agency, we do believe we have to be more responsible and adapt to an ethical approach towards digitization by keeping the human aspect as our focus.

Not blindsiding the consumer and being transparent in our marketing strategies and refraining from marketing gimmicks is definitely a step towards it.

Need of the hour

Social Media is growing rapidly and so are the ethical, legal, and social aspects that come with it. It can easily become a space for digital harassment, bullying, and spreading negativity. Hence it is our responsibility to create a space for the end consumers to grow, learn, and connect freely with one another.

Though social networking laws are not clearly defined yet, awareness of the same is growing day by day and we can expect new laws for the same in the future.

We learned the hard way

Over the course of our experience, we have learned that during hard times all you need is a group of pioneers with an extension of experience and individual approach to bring resourcefulness and a fresh outlook to each situation. There is no standard book that one can follow and adapt.

What you really need are people who will create new solutions, understand the brand requirements, and listen to the team as these are the people who will get you through such times.

Did we just share that?

Moment Marketing always comes with amusement for us as both the client and our team have an eye for memes and trends that goes around. Such

conversations are usually fun and we do bond on it.

They work with us

Badshah Masala

Alpino Health Food

Raisin

Surat Traffic Police

Jivraj Tea

Madhusudan Group

Woop!

Scitron

The industry as we foresee

The future of Indian Social Media will possibly go much stronger as nowadays audiences are growing more socially conscious and aware of the ripples created by brands through marketing. This means they will be more likely to be attracted by brands that are transparent in their approach and voice, are sustainable and environment-friendly, who genuinely care about making a difference in the industry.

A day without Internet

As we all know the Internet has completely taken over our professional and

personal lives. And just like any other technology, it is bound to have some

setbacks. We have had some days wherein the internet has been down and

all of our work had to be put on hold.

During these times, we follow digital De-cluttering, catching up on things that we might be procrastinating or just brainstorming on something with the team.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes

Comments