AliveNow Creative Tech Studio joins BSMB 2020-21 as Title Sponsor

As the Title Sponsor, AliveNow Creative Tech Studio with Social Samosa, aims at creating synergies that can help spot and appreciate benchmark practices in digital marketing.

Drum Rolls, bated breaths, and excitement! As Social Samosa moves closer to the D-day of the fourth edition of SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands (BSMB), we are honored to announce that AliveNow Creative Tech Studio comes on board as the Title Sponsor for the marquee event slated to be held in February 2021.

Best Social Media Brands 2020-21 will be infused with interactive and engaging sessions that discuss the changing A&M scenario in India, while presenting a unified platform to felicitate the humane brands that created pathbreaking work over the year. With AliveNow as the Title Sponsor, Social Samosa adds another feather to its cap, taking the gusto in energy and the fervor for celebration, notches higher.

For the uninitiated, AliveNow Creative Tech Studio is a global creative tech shop based in Bangalore with operations in India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Over the last decade, they have worked with 150+ global agencies and 600+ brands, helping build innovative marketing tech solutions through Augmented Reality, Branded Games, Web AR experiences, and more. They also own and operate Newsfeed SmartApps and Swipe Up Games which agencies and brands leverage to launch engaging branded games. AliveNow is an official Facebook and Instagram Spark AR partner, official Snapchat Lens Creative Partner, and an official 8th Wall Web AR partner.

Sharing his joy on the partnership, Adhvith Dhuddu, Founder & CEO, AliveNow Creative Tech Studio, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with Social Samosa for the SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands awards and event. Over the years, Social Samosa as a platform has established its credibility and authority as the go-to place for news, opinions, and analysis for the digital marketing industry. SAMMIE’s are one of the most coveted awards by agencies and brands and as a tech studio that works with many of these iconic brands and agencies, we are elated to be title sponsors this year. With an incredible number of entries already received and a stellar jury, SAMMIE’s will be bigger than ever this year and we wish all the participants good luck!”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership with AliveNow Creative Tech Studio, Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa, said, “SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is a tribute to Influential Brands and Custodians who foster growth for the Advertising and Marketing ecosystem. Brands that provide opportunities for Agencies, Creators, Platforms, and Publications.

We are excited to have AliveNow Creative Tech Studio as Title Sponsors for SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands. Over the years, AliveNow has facilitated Interactive tech led solutions for Brands and added incremental value to their efforts across key Social Media Platforms. We really look forward to scale new heights for the platform with this partnership.”

SAMMIE awards will be given across 20 Main (Brand) categories, 16 Special (Campaign) Categories, and 6 Individual (Marketing Achievers) Category. The entries will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel consisting of the who’s who of the Indian A & M industry. To add to the excitement, BSMB 2020-21 will also roll out the ‘Popular Choice Awards’, in collaboration with AliveNow Creative Tech Studio, across interesting brand categories for memers, rising stars, and more. The winners of these categories will be determined by your votes, dear viewers. So, stay tuned in, as the excitement has just begun.

Have more queries? Write to us at [email protected] In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

