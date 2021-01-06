RoadTo2021: A&M Professionals share a Must-Read Books list for 2021

With each argument grounded in research and data, Invisible Women discusses varied issues and nudges people to think beyond the obvious and question their lives, environments and systems for true inclusion of women. Amit Misra, CEO, MSL South Asia feels it’s a must-read for 2021!

If you are someone who loves the lyrical combination of nights and music, you are bound to love Nocturnes. Anushka Maitra, Executive, 20:20 MSL shares her reason, “A quintet of short stories on love, music and nightfall, it is the perfect collection, where the author takes his readers on a journey into the passage of time, longing and nostalgia, reminding them of the bittersweet, simple struggles of life in a musically-structured fashion.”

Exploring themes of fantasy and adventure, Battle Mage is a story of Falco Dante. He is a young boy who tackles obstacles to get over his lack of confidence. Sharing her experience of reading the book, Chaittali Dave, Manager (Mumbai), Nucleus PR tells us, “This novel takes you through how love and faith play an important role in building confidence and strength in an individual.”

Stepping up into the shoes of a leader and making appropriate decisions is a task that takes skill-building on various levels, coupled with meticulous planning and acquiring of domain knowledge. Premkumar Iyer, Vice President- National Operations, Gozoop finds Art of War to be a book full of intriguing writing that must be read by marketing professionals. “It’s full of priceless wisdom for leadership and marketing,” he reasons.

Everybody Lies is a book about big data, new data and the internet. To Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, it’s a book meant for anyone who seriously doubts the efficacy of big data, just like she does. She explains, “I have always been more interested in finding out if people’s actions actually match their words. Everybody Lies ended up being the perfect proof that more often than not, it doesn’t.”

Manan Bhatt, Sr. Business Development Manager, Zero Gravity Communications calls Remote an eye-opener to the benefits of remote work. “In a work-from-home situation, this book comes as a very handy guide. It talks about the rising trend of employees working from home and describes the challenges and the perks that you can or cannot expect to work in a remote culture,” he tells us.

Rajeesh Rajagopalan, National Client Servicing Head at Grapes Digital loves to re-read Jonathan Livingston Seagull. He feels it gives him a new perspective every time. “Over the years I have gained immense motivation and inspiration from the flight of dreams and love how poignantly the tale has been told. This is my annual go-to travel!”

Think Like A Monk inspires one to overcome negativity, conquer emotions, draw learnings from individuals we come across and find a purpose in life. “The book draws on his experiences like a monk and motivates readers to take charge of their lives,” says Mousufa Mukadam, Founder of Brand Houze.