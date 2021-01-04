Facebook advertising integrity head since 2017 quits company

Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management, who supervised advertising integrity at the company has quit Facebook after completing a stint of four years.

Rob Leathern led the Business Integrity product management at Facebook from 2017 till 2020. The team led by him was responsible for features such as “Why Am I Seeing This Ad” tools, ads preferences & data controls for people.

Additionally, he also supervised the enforcement of policies around abuse of Facebook’s commercial products. He has not announced where he will be heading next but mentioned that he would be staying the tech, data, or privacy space, and advertising would be a part of it.

After almost 4 years, I made the difficult decision to leave Facebook, and 12/30/20 was my last day at FB. I've had a great experience in a difficult, fun, fast-growing and impactful role at the company working with amazing people. I was honored to call them colleagues! (1/12) — Rob Leathern (@robleathern) January 1, 2021

He also mentioned that he is leaving Facebook to opt for a unique opportunity and would share more updates in a week or two.

Before being a part of Facebook, Leathern has also spent several years in the ad tech & social media ads ecosystem, he was the CEO of Optimal, Inc in 2016-2017, and has also contributed to building a Facebook Ads API partner company.

He specializes in advertising, consumer behavior, market research, real-time optimization, media buying, monetization, lead gen, online marketing, technology, e-commerce, user acquisition, and more.

