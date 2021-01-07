Facebook, Twitter block Trump for policy violations

Following the eruption of violence in Washington DC, Facebook and Twitter have taken active steps to curtail the impact, including limiting Donald Trump’s access and reach on platforms.

In response to the situation in the US Capitol, Facebook and Twitter have released strongly-worded statements. They include the steps these platforms are taking to remove content that could further heat things up in the country and how they are removing the content put up by President Trump, and blocking him on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for stipulated time periods due to policy violations.

Twitter has asked three of Trump’s recent tweets to be removed from the platform, post which he will be locked out for 12 hours. “Further violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” the platform said.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy. https://t.co/k6OkjNG3bM — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

In a note about the situation, Facebook announced that it has been searching for and removing the following content:

Praise and support of the storming of the US Capitol

Calls to bring weapons to locations across the US — not just in Washington but anywhere in the US — including protests

Incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol, including videos and photos from the protestors. At this point they represent promotion of criminal activity which violates our policies.

Calls for protests — even peaceful ones — if they violate the curfew in DC

Attempts to restage violence tomorrow or in the coming days

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

“As a part of this, we removed from Facebook and Instagram the recent video of President Trump speaking about the protests and his subsequent post about the election results. We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence,” the platform added.

We are locking President Trump’s Instagram account for 24 hours as well. https://t.co/HpA79eSbMe — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

Incitement or encouragement of the events at the Capitol, including videos and photos from the protestors, will also be removed. At this point they represent promotion of criminal activity which violates our policies. — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) January 7, 2021

Facebook is also updating the label that would be applied to all posts across its platforms that attempt to delegitimise the election results. The new text would read: “Joe Biden has been elected President with results that were certified by all 50 states. The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the peaceful transfer of power after an election.”

