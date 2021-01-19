#IndVsAus brand creatives celebrate the country’s historic win

#IndVsAus brand creatives

In a thrilling turn of events, the Indian cricket team wins the test series against Australia and along with ecstatic fans cheering the boys’ undying spirit are #IndVsAus brand creatives.

India beat the Aussies for the first time in 32 years at the Gabba and bagged the 2-1 series win in Australia securing the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Several fans and brand creatives soon filled the seats of the virtual stadium roaring in the revelry of the team winning the #IndVsAus series.

While the series has been filled with moments that kept the viewers at the edge of their seats, the striking innings and record-breaking performance by Rishabh Pant has been the highlight of the series.

He broke MS Dhoni’s record to become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to register 1,000 Test runs and the seventh Indian wicket-keeper-batsman to reach the 1,000 test runs mark.

Pant’s performance has been a dominant theme for creatives, with several brands stuck to his web. Performances by Mohammed Siraj despite his grieving loss, Shubman Gill, and more players have also been underlined.

More brands test their creatives in an attempt to score engagement.

Boys played well…

Social

Audi India

Tata CLiQ

Manforce Condoms

Durex India

Swiggy India

Zomato

Bumble India

Fevikwik

Dharma Productions

cure.fit

Vi

Ugaoo.com

Dunzo

Tinder India

KFC India

Himalaya Men

Arré

Bingo!

ALTBalaji

ixigo

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #IndVsAus brand creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


