Pampers’ campaign creates an ultimate rookie-dad guide for Virat

Featuring ‘Dads’ from across the country, Pampers India campaign reaches out to the new father in town – Virat Kohli, offering a helping hand in handling the additional responsibilities.

Building on the insight that ‘every dad needs a little help in the beginning – even the greatest of the greats!’, Pampers India’s latest video campaign is focused on sharing the do’s and don’ts for the newly turned father – Virat Kohli. Pampers India has stepped into a strategic yet emotional ploy for moment marketing with the campaign.

The ‘dads’ in the Pampers India ad film talk to Virat about how as the Team India captain he has faced various challenges on-field and tackled them successfully, but the ‘asli’ challenge has just arrived. Donning the hat of Virat’s coaches, the fathers take him through a list of activities to be included in the dad’s duties and the numerous ‘baby chores’. For instance one of them is heard saying – “You know the way you hold a cricket bat? Don’t hold your baby like that ever! Be gentle.”

The campaign serves as an extension to Pampers India #ItTakes2 to care for a baby philosophy where in the past it stressed on the involvement of both – the mother and the father in nurturing the baby and spending quality time them which is also essential for the cognitive, social as well as emotional well- being of the baby.

The campaign is live on Pampers India’s social media pages and has garnered 4.5 k views so far on YouTube.

