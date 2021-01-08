UninterruptedPleasure: Pee Safe launches Domina female condoms

To promote Domina, Pee Safe has launched a campaign film and is engaging in various advocacy efforts on social media.

Pee Safe, a personal hygiene brand, has launched Domina female condoms. Given the scarcity of similar products in the category, much of their efforts are focussed on raising awareness and engaging in product advocacy efforts. The launch campaign includes a digital film around #UninterruptedPleasure. It focusses on females taking the lead in safe sexual encounters.

Social Media Posts

Pee Safe has been leveraging it’s social media presence to promote Domina, which was initially soft-launched on December 1 last year to commemorate World AIDS Day. The products, slated to be available in January 2021, are now available on their e-commerce platform. This has led the brand to increase its efforts towards promoting the new product.

In all the communication put forth by Pee Safe, safe female pleasure seems to be at the centre of the efforts. ‘It’s time to change the narrative,” the brand states.

The brand had also put up a creative post to participate in the topical conversation around The Queen’s Gambit. It was a response and a challenge to the post put up by Durex, their competitor brand in the sexual wellness products segment.

Awareness & Advocacy

The brand has also partnered with Taarini Foundation, which is involved in raising awareness around menstrual health management, reproductive wellness, and sex education, as part of the advocacy efforts. As a result, an unboxing video was put up, detailing product specifications and usage. A live video discussion was also held.

Given the way male condom brands use social media to kickstart conversations as well as contribute to trending formats, it would be intriguing to see how Pee Safe leverages similar efforts to promote Domina among female consumers.

Comments