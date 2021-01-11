Pepsi welcomes South Korean Girl Band Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

Pepsi Blackpink

As part of the partnership, Blackpink members will feature in a campaign film as well as on limited-edition beverage packs of Pepsi Black.

Four member K-Pop band Blackpink has been signed on by Pepsi for its latest campaign in the APAC region. Currently, live on the social media pages of Pepsi Malaysia, the campaign film features all four members of the band, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. It depicts their story, focussing on how they keep pushing boundaries to do more, be better.

The narrative focusses on their grit, determination and resilience to keep moving forward and creating better music. With this campaign, the brand hopes to communicate with young persons and push them to be their best versions. To not compromise when they know they deserve better.

Also Read: Burger King unveils new visual identity

Pepsi has also launched four limited-edition beverage packs, each with one member of Blackpink on it. The series has been made exclusively available at all 7-11 Stores in Malaysia. The series is being promoted as collectables on social media, as part of the Go All In For What You Love campaign.


