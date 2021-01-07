Redesigned Facebook Pages experience devalues ‘Like’

Dedicated News Feed, new Page management tools, redesigned interface, the removal of Page Likes, and more of such updates are a part of the new Facebook Pages experience.

The new experience is not available for all Facebook Pages yet. The most significant change of updated Facebook Pages is the shift of focus on Page Followers from Page Likes, along with more key updates. A new text-based Q&A format has also been introduced.

Page content such as posts, photos, videos, stories, and groups along with Page followers will be transitioned to the new Page, once switched to the new experience. The blue verification tick will also be transferred to the new Page.

Page Design

The platform refurbished the Page design with an objective to make navigation between a personal profile and public Page easier. The redesigned look is cleaner and streamlined for easy-viewing of bios, posts, and other info.

New Feed

Pages can now discover and join conversations, interact with other public figures, Pages, Groups, brands, and people through the News Feed. This is the first time Pages will have a dedicated News Feed.

The new Page News Feed will be separate from your profile. Anyone with full control (of the Page) will see this News Feed.

Removal Of Page Likes

Facebook is removing Page Likes to simplify connecting with a Page. Page likes will not be supported on the new Page, and the Like count will no longer be accessible.

In the classic Pages, when a user liked a Page, they automatically followed them, which enables them to see their posts on their Feed.

They could also choose to unfollow the Page, but still support it with a Like. Now when a Page transitions to the new experience, if a user likes and follows your classic Page, they will continue to be a follower for the new experience.

A user who likes the classic Page, but does not follow it, will not transfer to the new experience as a follower. A user who has followed the classic Page but not liked it will transfer to the new Page as a follower.

Page Management Tools

The option to assign and manage admin access permissions based on specific tasks, the ability to grant others full control (shared ownership), or partial access to help manage the Page, are a few of the tools added to manage a Page.

Page Managers can now grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages.

