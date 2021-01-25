Republic Day 2021 campaigns cultivate patriotism & responsibility

With the country celebrating 72 years of being a Republic, brands roll out campaigns and creatives to talk about equality, democratic rights and patriotism.

As India marks its 72nd Republic Day, people gear up to see the parade, albeit less grand than the ones before, on their television screens. With the country still fighting a pandemic, the nation remains united in spirit by celebrating this historic day with curtailed public gatherings. To commemorate Republic Day 2021, several brands have put up thoughtful campaigns, focusing on the essence of patriotism and pride.

While Parle’s advertisement pays tribute to the nation and highlights the “Made in India” factor, MTV’s spot focuses on the importance of knowing your democratic rights.

United Colors of Benetton released a powerful campaign with the message of unity, social harmony, and peace. The campaign film by the brand sparks an emotion of hope and optimism within the audience.

LG’s #KarSalaam campaign salutes the soldiers of India and also pledges to support the Armed Forces by contributing funds as part of their campaign initiative.

Here’s a look at Republic Day campaigns of 2021.

Parle

LG India

MTV India

United Colors of Benetton India

Gatsby India

Plumber Bathware

