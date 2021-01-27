Schbang sets up office in Delhi-NCR

Schbang will focus on integrating deeper with its existing customers while creating a market for new clients in the region.

Schbang opens doors to North India with the setting up of their Delhi office. Headquartered in Mumbai, it sets foot in Delhi, with its offerings of creative, media and business transformation services.

With a growing workforce of 500+, Schbang makes this move to better serve its existing customers of over 3 years in the Delhi NCR region. T One of the stated goals of the company is to provide a high-quality culture to its workforce with the aim to be the best creative and technology workspace in the region in the next 3 years.

The launch of the office comes on the back of a rather tough year for businesses across categories. However Schbang has been on an expansion mode with over 150+ new hires & strong business wins through the course of 2020 maintaining an impressive growth rate of 75% CAGR which it has achieved over the last 5 years earning it the title of one of the 450 fastest growing companies in the APAC region.

The company’s offering in North India will be led by Amit Dhawan. Prior to this appointment, Dhawan was Head, Digital at Sociowash, a digital agency where he was helping brands scale their digital strategies across both creative and media functions.

While Dhawan brings a depth of experience in Creative and Media deployment an important part of Dhawan’s mandate will be to introduce Schbang’s Business Transformation Services into the NCR Region. The company has a growing portfolio with ongoing work in areas like CRM deployment, Marketing Automation, Consumer Research, and Growth Hacking for marquee brands. Dhawan will be working closely with Harshil Karia, Founder of Schbang to introduce the company’s offering in the region.

Commenting on the same, Karia said, “The Delhi NCR region provides us with the opportunity to work with some of the best clients in the country and create award winning work for them. This partnership with Amit is exciting for the wealth of experience he brings along with the energy he has. I am sure he will be a great leader for Schbang and help us recruit some of the best talent the region has to offer.”

