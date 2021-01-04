Tap to enter the house party filled with New Year creatives

New Year creatives

Welcome to the house party of New Year creatives, where the unpleasant memories of the year that passed don’t last, and brands exhibit cheerful communications.

The most tapped themes such as new beginnings, celebrations, old habits, recaps, and more are different this year with New Year creatives, mirroring the year that ended.

The most popular subject of ‘drink & drive’ was solitary too, given the containment measures in place. Along with hopeful messages, and excitement to leave the year behind, the age-old topic of resolutions that don’t resolve was also touched upon.

Mumbai Police continues to tap the pop culture to communicate preventive measures, the Amul girl exhales a sigh of relief, and Paper Boat opens the drawer filled with memories.

The Netflix family sends in greetings to rejoice the new year through happiness and sorrow, Vistara’s window recaps the best views of 2020 as we look forward.

More brands fill the house party (at a minimum distance of six feet).

Mumbai Police

Amul India

Paper Boat

Swiggy

Netflix India

Vistara

Fevicol

Durex India

boAt

Nykaa

Bewakoof.com

If we have missed out on any of your favorite New Year creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

