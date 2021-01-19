Global Samosa: New Tilda campaign illustrates the passion of home cooks

Created by Havas London for Tilda, the Elevate Your Plate campaign focusses on the versatility of rice and the culinary possibilities that come with it.

British rice brand Tilda has unveiled a new advertising campaign for its steamed rice range. Called Elevate Your Plate, the campaign positions the brand’s rice offerings as integral parts of a variety of dishes from around the world. Rice is not meant to merely sit on the side, the brand says.

The campaign focusses on the range of over 20 flavours of rice sold by Tilda, enabling people to explore a multitude of culinary cultures. The £1M campaign will across TV and video on demand, supported by digital and social. Till date, this is the biggest investment Tilda has made in advertising.

“As well as raising consideration versus own-label and competitor brands, we wanted to champion our premium quality Tilda rice itself as so much more than a side,” says Anna Beheshti, Head of Marketing at Tilda says, explaining the concept behind the campaign.

Directed by Guy Manwaring through Merman, the campaign has been created by Rosie Bird Smith and creatively directed by Dave Mygind at Havas. Planning and buying have been handled by media agency Goodstuff. Digital and social will be handled by Cake, a Havas agency.

