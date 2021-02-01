Brands build on their assets with Budget 2021 creatives

Budget creatives

Social media brands have filled in the journal entries accounting for today’s creativity with topical posts and creatives allocated for the Union Budget 2021.

The announcement of Union Budget 2021 by the Financial Minister Of India for the upcoming fiscal year has remained a widely discussed topic throughout the day, followed by brand creatives that tap the chatter.

Allocation of funds, not being able to grasp the financiala terms, upcoming projects, and many more of such sub-topics have been a part of the social conversations. Several of which have also been tapped by the brands.

Parle-G and Zomato present snacks that fit every budget, HDFC Bank apprises its audience with the layman breakdown of financial terms, Paytm focuses on the fiscal deficit every employee goes through.

Swiggy and Bewakoof.com resonate with the people who are not able to comprehend the financial statements.

More brands fill in the journal with budget creatives.

Also Read: Brand creatives throw a (green) light on the WhatsApp privacy issue

Parle-G

HDFC Bank

Paytm

SBI Life Insurance

Zomato

Bag Itt

ACKO Insurance

Tinder India

Swiggy

Bewakoof.com

Freshzio Milk

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Union Budget 2021 brand creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

Brand creatives throw a (green) light on the WhatsApp privacy issue
New ITC video celebrates farmers of Atmanirbhar Bharat
Some new messages, some old: Women's Day Campaigns 2020
COVID-19: Lockdown campaigns from Canada like its citizens spread good vibes
ASUS ZenBook Pro releases new campaign ft Global Ambassador Gal Gadot
Friends Adult Diapers celebrated Parents Day with real life stories

Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Super Bowl LV ad spots

Bud Light Super Bowl

Social media campaigns January week 5

Samsung Galaxy Expert

Weird Advertising

MX TakaTak Video Partner

Girl Up campaign

India Today AR Filter