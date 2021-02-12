Burger King ropes in Sima Taparia for Valentine’s Day campaign

With #DateTheWhopper, Burger King has steered away from all the mush that generally surrounds the occasion and is urging its customers to not compromise.

Burger King India unveiled its new Valentine’s Day campaign #DateTheWhopper, featuring Internet’s match-making sensation, Sima Taparia. Popularly known as Sima aunty from the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking, here she is seen convincing viewers to break away from their current relationship and move on to something better. It’s only when the camera pans that it is revealed that she is referring to ending relationships with boring, dry & unsatisfactory Burgers and moving on to the flame-grilled Whopper.

The ad film has leveraged some of the famous dialogues of Sima aunty which turned into viral memes after the show was released.

Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King India, said, “#DateTheWhopper idea is a continuation of our “It’s not a burger, it’s a Whopper” campaign. Sima Taparia is the perfect cultural hack and her role reversal in our campaign is a great Valentine’s moment to highlight the Whopper proposition.”

Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media and FoxyMoron, said, “FoxyMoron and Pollen are advocates of leveraging pop culture effectively, which is why we identified Sima Taparia as the perfect ‘match’ for this campaign. We’ve adapted her popular relationship advice, to advocating breaking up with regular burgers and putting a (onion) ring on the Whopper. That’s the fun of this campaign, it’s contextual and extremely relatable.”

