Facebook & Instagram Shops integrate with Shopify to introduce new payment option

Powering the Checkout feature on Facebook & Instagram Shops, currently live in the US, Shop Pay is the new payment option available to complete orders within the apps.

Shop Pay is available within Facebook Pay for all Shopify merchants using Checkout on Instagram Shops and will be launched for merchants using Checkout on Facebook Shops in the coming weeks, presently only available in the US.

Consumers will see the Shop Pay option in Facebook Pay, the feature pre-populates details required for buying products, once the purchase is made, they can also see the tracking details to get updates on the shipping of their order, and also check carbon emissions offset from the purchases.

The launch of the Shopify integration is an advancement to the major updates introduced on Facebook & Instagram Shops in 2020.

Features such as Facebook Live Shopping that includes options to feature products from Shop into the Live Experience and sell directly from the video, would now propose a higher conversion rate as streamlined in-app purchase means lesser abandoned carts.

With social media platforms building a bridge between product discovery and product consumption, the feature leverages the online shopping trend propelled by the pandemic.

For instance, the users can go from watching a Live, to discovering a product in the bar displaying the name and price of the product with an option to ‘Add to Bag’, to complete the purchase via Shop Pay.

