First Economy bags the digital & creative mandate for DreamSS

As per the mandate, First Economy will be responsible to strategize and manage the overall communication and digital presence of DreamSS.

First Economy has won the digital marketing and communications mandate for DreamSS, a loungewear brand recently launched by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Sandeep Arora following a multi-agency pitch. The strategy used for the brand is to create a distinct positioning by introducing a new category of casual wear called “Round-the-clock wear”.

The teasers that preceded the launch of brand ‘DreamSS’ by Shilpa Shetty, her social accounts posted pictures that were inverted with inverted caption text too. This stunt gained considerable traction. The launched clarified the brand’s vision of ‘turning the world of fashion upside down’ by redefining fashion with function and convenience while looking good. The strategy was to introduce ‘Round-the-clock’ wear as a category.

Commenting on winning the mandate, CEO Jigar Zatakia expresses that “Brands such as DreamSS are a perhaps the most important accounts for us, not only for the exposure it gets us but also because of the creative freedom and support we get from its founders, viz. Shilpa Shetty which give us room to breathe and flex our abilities”.

Comments