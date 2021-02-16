It’s a people thing: UK Bank Halifax relaunches brand positioning in new campaign

The campaign illustrates the promise Halifax is making to its customers, to give them a more human banking experience across touchpoints.

Halifax is re-launching its brand positioning to be all about people, fronted by a new advertising campaign. Over the years, Halifax has built its brand as a UK bank that’s friendly, down-to-earth, and welcoming. The ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign sets a direction for the entire brand, built around the simple belief that banking at its heart is people helping people.

The re-launch unites together both brand and customer experience, a move that follows Catherine Kehoe’s new role as Chief Customer Officer at Lloyds Banking Group, as well as the appointment of New Commercial Arts last year – the agency set up by James Murphy and David Golding alongside creative founder Ian Heartfield and experience founder Rob Curran.

The campaign constitutes a 90-minute TVC (alongside 60 and 30-minute variations). It is supported by OOH, Press, Radio, and Social.

“Halifax is a heartland of Britain brand. Our new ‘It’s a people thing’ campaign puts it right back where it belongs,” says Richard Warren, Director of Marketing Communications, Lloyds Banking Group.

“Halifax advertising has always been of the people and for the people – positive, relatable and distinctly British. Our story continues that tradition, set on what could be any street in the country, showing a snapshot of the richness of modern British life that plays out behind our front doors and on our pavements,” says Ian Heartfield, Creative Founder, New Commercial Arts.

Rob Curran, Experience Founder, New Commercial Arts adds, “This campaign is unusual in that it isn’t really a campaign. It’s a promise that goes hand in hand with ambitious and bold changes to almost every aspect of the bank’s customer experience. That’s what makes this so different; Halifax are doing this properly, paying as much attention to the experience as the they do the marketing of it.”

