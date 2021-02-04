Welcome to the World, Baby: Huggies gives babies a tour of life ahead of Super Bowl

Huggies’ Super Bowl campaign will leverage UGC to feature babies born on game day, celebrating the joys of babyhood.

Huggies, a Kimberly-Clark brand, will make its debut in Super Bowl on February 7 with a new commercial welcoming newborn babies to the world. The commercial will introduce a new look, feel and voice for the brand that speaks directly to babies. Ahead of the big game, the brand has released a spot online, along the same lines.

The 30-second spot airing in the second quarter is planning to feature babies born that very day. Celebrating babies everywhere, the spot will feature real game day newborns, leveraging user-generated content captured by families and shared virtually with the brand’s production team in a safe, responsible manner.

“This moment will provide Huggies with unprecedented reach and impact as we introduce our new creative platform and brand refresh in the United States,” said Rebecca Dunphey, President of Personal Care at Kimberly-Clark North America. “We’re rolling out the red carpet for game day babies and ensuring parents everywhere know that Huggies is their partner and guide to navigate all of the unknowns that babyhood presents.”

The ad, created in partnership with creative agency Droga5 and with campaign support from Mindshare and Weber Shandwick, will be supported with a fully integrated global campaign that combines TV creative, digital and social media, shopper marketing and PR.

“Huggies diapers and wipes are a huge part of babies’ lives from the moment they’re born, which is why we wanted to introduce the world to a few newborns who arrive next Sunday,” said Dunphey. “We believe this would be the first time game day newborns will appear in the broadcast, and we’ll be working diligently all the way up to kickoff to deliver a commercial that makes ‘baby history.'”

