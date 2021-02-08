Key Takeaways from Snapchat Q4 2020 Report

The Snapchat Q4 2020 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers and gives them an understanding of the platform’s new capabilities.

The Q4 2020 Report suggests positive results have been garnered by the investments made by Snapchat.

Snapchat Lenses continue to dominate the pop culture. The digital shift in retail, powered by AR has been bolstered by the platform too. The most significant introduction by the platform, Spotlight, that puts Snapchat at the foreefront of the short–formaat video league is growing steadily popular.

Here are few more highlights on how Snapchat continued to make profits and sustained its popularity in the younger demographics:

Revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $911 million

DAUs were 265 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 47 million, or 22%, year-over-year

DAUs increased sequentially and year-over-year on both iOS and Android platforms

On average, Snapchatters opened Snapchat 30 times every day in Q4 2020

Over 90% of the U.S. Gen Z population watched Shows and publisher content in Q4 2020

Total daily time spent by Snapchatters over the age of 35 engaging with Shows and publisher content increased by more than 30% year-over-year

Snapchat launched a record 97 new international Discover channels in Q4 2020

Over 200 million daily active users engage with augmented reality every day on average

Snapchat launched augmented reality-powered advertising experiences by enabling Snap Camera for virtual try-on

The platform rolled out Snap Connect, an extension of the online learning portal Snap Focus that focuses specifically on direct response advertising

The ‘Cartoon’ Lens generated 1 billion impressions in its first three days after launch

Snapchat launched their first-ever 5G-enabled Landmarker Lens in partnership with Verizon

The in-app platform, Spotlight has grown to over 100 million monthly active users in January

