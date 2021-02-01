Kinnect bags digital media Mandate for Too Yumm!

As per the mandate, Kinnect will manage Too Yumm!’s social media marketing, online reputation management, and influencer outreach requirements.

Too Yumm! has awarded its digital media mandate to Kinnect. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. Through this partnership, Too Yumm! is looking at capitalizing on digital to grow and promote their brand presence. Additionally, Kinnect will be responsible for developing and delivering a robust strategy to execute campaigns across digital channels.

Noticing a gap in the market for healthy packed snacks, in April 2017 a new force in the snack foods space came into existence – GIL’s first brand – Too Yumm!. The brand grew at a steady pace with the sole aim of disrupting the current snacking trends in India.

“We are looking forward to step-changing consumer engagement and conversations with our iconic brand Too Yumm. Today consumers demand a meaningful relationship with their brands and digital offers us the way to do this. With the all-round digital capabilities of team Kinnect we are excited to partner with them on our journey on building meaningful consumer engagement.” stated Rajeev Khandelwal, CEO – Guiltfree Industries, RP-SG FMCG.

With ViratKohli as the brand ambassador Too Yumm! expanded their range with offerings such as Fox Nuts, Veggie Stix, Multigrain Chips, Karare, Rings and Potato Stix, in numerous lip-smacking flavours.

Talking about the account win, Rohan Mehta, CEO – Kinnect, added, “We are excited to partner with such a dynamic brand and at a time when the snacking industry is poised for significant growth. This is a great opportunity for us to put forward our strategic thinking and integrated solutions to drive ROI for the brand’s media investments. Establishing a unique positioning and tonality for the brand on digital, we endeavour to create truly path-breaking digital experiences for its consumers.”

