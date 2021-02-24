LinkedIn introduces three new features for Pages

The LinkedIn features are designed to help members cope with the virtual environment in WFH and make it easier to stimulate connections with employees, customers, partners & brand advocates.

Along with fostering connectivity, the new LinkedIn features for Pages would also help brands and businesses in generating higher a conversion rate.

My Company Tab

This new tab will integrate the best of features by Elevate into Pages. For the unacquainted, LinkedIn Elevate combines algorithmic recommendations and human curation, to equip employees with a stream of relevant content they can share.

Similarly, admins can curate content through a ‘Recommend’ tool and encourage employees to reshare it through the new ‘Content Suggestions’ tool.

The new Analytics feature would aid admins in measuring the reach and impact and more of such metrics to scrutinize the employee advocacy program. Current Elevate customers can also access employee verification, available for free on all Pages with more than 10 employees in the coming months.

Also Read: LinkedIn prompts users to share demographic information helping make the platform inclusive

Product Pages

Product Pages, the tab where businesses, consumers, and experts can come together to discuss a product and share feedback, now also produce Lead Gen Forms.

Whenever a user would click on any of the products in the tab, the feature will generate pre-filled forms populated with a member’s LinkedIn profile data. The pre-populated in-app form can be submitted instantly by the user if they want to learn more about the product.

Stories

LinkedIn Stories was first only available for members but it has now been launched for Pages, enabling brands and businesses to share ephemeral light content, along with promotional updates.

Sharing unfiltered moments such as BTS of a product shoot, educational content, timely information, thought leadership, and using the Swipe-Up feature can help in redirecting users to the e-commerce websites and aid in generating increased sales.

Comments