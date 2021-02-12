Mia by Tanishq rolls out Valentine’s Day campaign in collaboration with VOOT

VOOT Studio has conceptualized and created a 40-second film as part of a campaign that showcases Mia’s ‘The Cupid Edit’ Valentine’s Day collection.

Viacom18’s branded content arm, VOOT Studio and Mia by Tanishq have collaborated for a Valentine’s Day brand film.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the brand film conceptualised and executed by VOOT Studio encourages self-expression with the help of jewellery. It showcases a young single girl in a dilemma, debating her choice of dress and adding on jewellery from Mia to complete her look.

Speaking about the association with Tanishq, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “Voot Studio has been an effective partner for brands in their objective of driving the right message, reach and resonance through engaging and interesting brand solutions. Mia by Tanishq is a very progressive brand that breaks stereotypes through its inspiring product line and messaging. We are happy to partner with them in creating a captivating film for their latest launch that will strike the right chord with the right relevant audiences on Voot.”

Shyamala Ramanan, Business head, Mia by Tanishq said “Mia is a line of fine jewellery, hand crafted for the woman of today. ’Mine’ in Italian, Mia is unique, precious and beautiful. Our Valentine collection, The Cupid Edit, captures the Pearl’s timeless allure in combination with the brilliance of Diamonds in a modern avatar. We are excited to collaborate with VOOT, as it is a perfect platform to run an exclusive brand campaign for our latest collection.”

