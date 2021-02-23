Mumbai Police say ‘Mask Up’ as the squad takes on rule-breakers in new campaign

As COVID-19 cases see an upsurge in the city, Mumbai Police and civic authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the rules are followed and its latest campaign reflects the upright stance.

According to media reports, the Mumbai Police have collected a fine of over INR 31 crores between March 2020 and February this year from people who flouted COVID-19 protocol by not wearing masks in public spaces. In a recent development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amassed a total fine of INR 28 lakh from around 14k offenders who were caught without masks. In light of the sudden spike in cases, Mumbai Police launched the ‘Mask Up’ campaign, #TakingOnCorona.

The campaign was kicked off by Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on Twitter when he announced that Mumbai Police is now authorized to challan people not wearing face masks in the city and those who are found not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Dear Mumbaikars, @MumbaiPolice is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us.

The initiative was taken up by Mumbai Police’s social media handles where the teams can be seen spreading awareness about the significance of masking up.

Wear A Mask → Wash Hands



↑ ↓



Maintain Physical Distance

Safe Driving Checklist



Licence ✅



PUC ✅



Seat belt ✅



Liquor ❌



Mask ✅

“We love your smile Mumbai, but when it’s under the Mask’ – is the core message of the Mask Up campaign.

A few days ago when actor Vivek Oberoi was caught riding his bike without a helmet and a mask, the authorities fined him as per the rules and put out a strong message on social media. Oberoi too took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

Whether it be delivering the message in the state’s own language ‘Marathi’ to simplify it for the majority population or leveraging social media at its creative best to spearhead the campaign of the hour – Mumbai Police’s attempts to creating socially relevant messages via digital have been 100/100.

